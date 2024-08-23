Barclays Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

