Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,505.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.