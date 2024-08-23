Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 257,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,884,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

