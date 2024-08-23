Bath Savings Trust Co Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 286,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $40,592,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of AMZN opened at $176.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
