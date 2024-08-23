Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) vs. Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Head to Head Analysis

Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Presbia and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baxter International $15.00 billion 1.24 $2.66 billion $5.20 7.02

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Presbia has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Presbia and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia N/A N/A N/A Baxter International 17.79% 18.47% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Presbia and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 1 8 2 0 2.09

Baxter International has a consensus target price of $41.73, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Presbia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxter International beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company's products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

