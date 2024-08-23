Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 1,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.96.

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

