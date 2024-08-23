Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

