Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
