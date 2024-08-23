Beazley (LON:BEZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $761.00

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 761 ($9.89) and last traded at GBX 751 ($9.76), with a volume of 1007282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755.50 ($9.82).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.82) to GBX 920 ($11.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($12.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 770 ($10.01) to GBX 870 ($11.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 943 ($12.25).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 686.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 663.38. The company has a market cap of £4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 499.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 149.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

