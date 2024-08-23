Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €26.58 ($29.53) and last traded at €26.40 ($29.33). Approximately 28,719 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.38 ($29.31).

Befesa Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.70 and its 200-day moving average is €30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

