Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 14,215 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

KALV stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

