Benjamin Sun Sells 200,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 17th, Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,250.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,412,000 after buying an additional 23,076,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after buying an additional 18,894,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $250,714,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coupang by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,909,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

