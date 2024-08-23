BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Up 4%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.