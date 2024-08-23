Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives $27.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:BYON opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Beyond has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,675.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,695 shares of company stock valued at $451,013. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 67,193 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Beyond by 84.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Beyond by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

