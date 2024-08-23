Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Nomura Securities to “Strong-Buy”

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

BILI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.51.

Bilibili Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.85. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

