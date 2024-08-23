Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 779,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,490,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% in the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

