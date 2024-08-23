Bilibili Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 41,614 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,823 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,336,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP grew its position in Bilibili by 145.9% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.51.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

