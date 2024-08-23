BILL (BILL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BILL (NYSE: BILL) recently:

8/20/2024 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – BILL had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – BILL was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/26/2024 – BILL had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BILL Trading Down 1.4 %

BILL stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $163,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,702,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 46.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $59,341,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,509,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

