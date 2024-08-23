BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of BILL by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

