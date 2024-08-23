BILL (NYSE:BILL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BILL from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. BILL has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $119.32.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

