BILL’s (BILL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

BILL stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in BILL by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after buying an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $95,702,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

