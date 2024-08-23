Bitfarms’ (BITF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.66.

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $925.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

