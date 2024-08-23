BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.66. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 58,339 shares.
BitFuFu Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.