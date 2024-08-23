BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.66. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 58,339 shares.

BitFuFu Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

About BitFuFu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

