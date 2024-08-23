BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.45. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 18,554 shares traded.
BitFuFu Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.