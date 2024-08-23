BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.45. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 18,554 shares traded.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BitFuFu Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

