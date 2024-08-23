BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.
Shares of BJ opened at $81.66 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.
In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
