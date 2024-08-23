BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of BJ opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.