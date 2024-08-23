Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $327.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,035,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,174,000 after buying an additional 1,715,357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,180,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,211 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 140,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 759,116 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,199,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $8,042,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

