Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 240,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 546,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Blencowe Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

