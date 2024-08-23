Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 4,829 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

