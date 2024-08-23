Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,177 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,348.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 179.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

