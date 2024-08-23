Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

