Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 692.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $65,709,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in FOX by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,801 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in FOX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

