Blue Trust Inc. Buys 138 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 123,063 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $113.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

