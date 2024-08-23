Blue Trust Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 12,355.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1,906.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Masco by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 97,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

