Blue Trust Inc. Buys 246 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 702.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8 %

IQVIA stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

