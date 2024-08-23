Blue Trust Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Brady by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Brady stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $73.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

