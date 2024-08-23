Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,232 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 14,052.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 57.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,602,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 0.8 %

BLCO stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

