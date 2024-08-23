Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,351 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $70,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $25,487,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $19,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of VIPS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

