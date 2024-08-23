Blue Trust Inc. Buys 75 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

