Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 2.4 %

TPR stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.