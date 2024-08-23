Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 164.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $289,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $170,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

