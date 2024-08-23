Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $2,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spire by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,321,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

