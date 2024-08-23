Blue Trust Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2,085.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,116,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 221,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $14,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

