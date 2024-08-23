Blue Trust Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

