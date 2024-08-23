Blue Trust Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 3,152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TX opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Ternium’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

