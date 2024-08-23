Blue Trust Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGP. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

NYSE UGP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

