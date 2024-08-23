Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Gas



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

