Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock worth $806,478. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ES opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

