Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 249.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.3 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

