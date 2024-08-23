Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 1,973.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $15.50 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $512.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

