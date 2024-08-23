Blue Trust Inc. Invests $51,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

BRF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.91.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

